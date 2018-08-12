Simon Mignolet set for Liverpool exit as his agent urges Napoli to close the deal

Bengaluru, August 12: The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted that the Belgium international is expecting to seal a move to Serie A side Napoli before the end of the month after the arrival of Alisson Becker has threatened his place in the club's first team.
Since the 2017/18 season, the Belgian shot-stopper lost his first-team place to German Loris Karius but with the former Mainz keeper also failing to cement his berth in the Playing XI, Jurgen Klopp signed an alternative with Roma keeper Alisson.
Henceforth, following the recent move, the Belgian is the third-choice at Merseyside and to gain more game-time, the 30-year-old has reportedly told the side that he wants to leave.
The Belgium international has attracted interest from around Europe, but Napoli are understood to be his preferred suitors.
However, with Liverpool asking for £12million for the 30-year-old, the Reds are facing trouble to offload the player.
Earlier Turkish giants Besiktas too reportedly asked the player on a permanent deal but stepped away after learning the fee.
Napoli, who also have lost their first-choice keeper Pepe Reina to AC Milan, are studying about the player and are yet to make an official offer.
Napoli are interested in Simon Mignolet, who has slipped down the pecking order after the arrival of Alisson, with Liverpool seeking about £13 million for the Belgium goalkeeper, says @_pauljoyce pic.twitter.com/EOcpvv2hPV— Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 10, 2018
But with Italian window set to close next Thursday, Mignolet's agent Nico Vaesen has told them they will need to step up their pursuit if they want to complete the deal.
“Mignolet likes Napoli and the interest is not new,” said Vaesen, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.
“Napoli have enquired about the player on several occasions now in previous transfer windows.
“There's no confirmation of a move to Napoli, though, and we'll have to wait to see if in the next few days they make an offer.
“Considering the market will close in a few days, I imagine they'll have to make a move soon if we want to continue the talks so that everyone can reach an agreement.”
Mignolet has made 155 Premier League appearances for the Reds since signing from Sunderland in 2013 but has been in the centre of criticism for many years for his frequent shaky display under the bar.
He was bought on to be the successor to former first-choice keeper Reina at Liverpool in 2013, and the same can now happen again in Italy if he moves to Napoli to fill the void left by the Spanish keeper.
Simon Mignolet is one of the goalkeeping options Napoli are exploring. The others are David Ospina and Guillermo Ochoa. (Di Marzio) pic.twitter.com/Xw65xW3lwy— TransferNewsCentral (@TransferNewsCen) August 9, 2018
Apart from Mignolet, last year's Italian runners-up are also looking at other cheap alternatives like David Ospina and Guillermo Ochoa if the deal fails. But no concrete offers have reportedly been placed by the side yet.