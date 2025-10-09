Premier League set for to Grassroots Football Development in India, New Project to be Launched Soon

Singapore vs India Live Streaming: Where to Watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Match Today on TV and Online?

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Singapore vs India LIVE Streaming: India face Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers match on October 9, 2025, in Singapore, which is a crucial encounter for them.

India is currently at the bottom of Group C with 1 point from two matches, while Singapore leads the group with 4 points, making this a do-or-die contest for India to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri returns to the Indian lineup, adding leadership and experience to Khalid Jamil's side, who must deliver a strong performance away from home to stay competitive in the group.

Historically, India holds a slight edge in overall head-to-head records against Singapore, winning 12 of their 27 encounters compared to Singapore's 11 wins, with 4 draws. However, Singapore has performed better on their home ground, winning 8 out of 15 matches against India in Singapore. The last meeting in 2022 was a 1-1 draw. India needs a win or at least a strong result in Singapore to boost confidence for the home leg, as only the group topper advances to the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Key players for India include Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal and Sandesh Jhingan in defense, while Singapore's threat includes forward Ikhsan Fandi, who has 21 international goals.

This match is critical for India's campaign, coming after an inconsistent run with only two wins in their last ten games and draws/narrow losses in the qualifiers so far. They must overcome Singapore's current strong position and momentum, with the qualification prospects hinging significantly on these two upcoming fixtures.

India vs Singapore Predicted Playing XI

Singapore: Izwan Mahbud, Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran, Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart, Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Valpuia, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Muhammed Uvais, Nikhil Prabhu, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri

Singapore vs India Live Streaming: Where to Watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will not be Telecast in India. The match can be live-streamed via Fancode app and website in India from 5 pm IST on Thursday (October 9).