Mihajlovic replaces Inzaghi at struggling Bologna

By Opta
Sinisa Mihajlovic
Sinisa Mihajlovic has returned for a second spell in charge of Serie A club Bologna after Filippo Inzaghi was sacked

Bologna, Janaury 29: Serie A strugglers Bologna have sacked head coach Filippo Inzaghi and named Sinisa Mihajlovic as his replacement.

Inzaghi only arrived at the club in June but after two league wins all season he has been dispensed with, the 0-4 loss to relegation rivals Frosinone proving the final straw.

In a brief statement Bologna thanked Inzaghi for his "passion and professionalism" before confirming Mihajlovic had agreed a deal until the end of the campaign – with the option of another year.

It will be a second spell in charge for the former AC Milan, Sampdoria and Torino boss, Mihajlovic having started his managerial career with Bologna in 2008.

Mihajlovic's first game back at the helm comes against Inter at San Siro on Sunday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
