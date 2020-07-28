Six stats to show Mason Greenwood’s incredible 2019-20 season

Bengaluru, July 28: After a disastrous first half of the campaign, Manchester United came back strongly since the beginning of the new year and post lockdown to finally grab the Champions League spot with a third-place finish.
Bruno Fernandes guided the team almost single-handedly in the process with 8 goals and 7 assists in 17 games. But along with him, another player who also stood out firm to the challenge is youngster Mason Greenwood.
The 18-year-old has been one of the many shines in a season of mixed outcomes for Manchester United. He has been hyped up by the United fans for a long time and truly the academy graduate put up promising numbers prior to being trusted with senior starts.
The 18-year-old, who has been compared to Robin van Persie, at various stages since his debut campaign, extends to revise the record books at Old Trafford and here are some of the major stats of his this season so far:
1) Greenwood has scored 17 goals for Manchester United in all competition this season- only two players in United’s history have scored more goals in all competitions than him before turning 19 - Norman Whiteside and George Best. Greenwood has till October to match his numbers of 26 goals and he would get the rest of the Europa League matches as well the new Premier League season to reach it.
2) He is also the fourth teenager to score 17 goals in a single season for Manchester United, equalling the mark achieved by George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney with still Europa league games remaining to beat it.
3) His goal against West Ham United moved him past Wayne Rooney, who scored 9 goals in his debut Premier League season for Manchester United aged 18.
4) He is also the first player since Michael Owen in 1997-98 to score 10 goals in a Premier League season aged 18 or under and only the third in records, with Robbie Fowler also netting 10 in 1993-94.
5) On scoring against Astana, in Europa league, Greenwood became the youngest Red Devils to score in European competition aged 17 years and 353 days.
6) Greenwood has also been trusted with regular minutes by Solskjaer this season, mostly post lockdown, with only Bukayo Saka and Max Aarons playing more minutes than him as a teenager.