Skriniar discussing new Inter contract, confirms agent

By Opta
Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Milan, November 14: Inter defender Milan Skriniar is in talks over the prospect of a new contract, according to his agent.

The centre-back is said to have received offers from five major clubs during the transfer window, but ultimately decided to stay at San Siro.

Manchester United are reportedly considering an approach in January for the 23-year-old, though, as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his shaky defence.

However, Skriniar's agent, Karol Csonto, claims they are already talking about a new deal with Inter, even though his current terms are not due to expire until June 30, 2022.

"We're talking about it," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "We're working on it. It's a subject we'll be facing more intensively over the next few months."

Csonto insists Skriniar is enjoying life with Inter, where he has developed into one of Europe's best young defenders since signing from Sampdoria last year.

"He is happy with the Nerazzurri shirt, he is playing well, but he is aware there are some difficulties in Serie A," he said.

"Inter had won seven games in a row prior to the loss against Atalanta. He is doing well. I'm happy.

"He is happy to be playing in the Champions League. Clearly, the goal is to grow with the team and improve day by day."

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 3:50 [IST]
