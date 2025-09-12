Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Arne Slot Supports Alexander Isak Following His Move To Liverpool From Newcastle United Arne Slot expresses confidence in Alexander Isak after his record transfer to Liverpool. The manager highlights the need for careful integration into the squad as Liverpool aims for continued success this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Liverpool are set to continue their impressive start to the 2025-26 Premier League season with a match against Burnley. Arne Slot, named Manager of the Month for August, has expressed confidence in new signing Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for a British-record fee of £125 million. Liverpool's recent form at Turf Moor is strong, having won eight out of nine matches there.

Liverpool secured a narrow victory over Arsenal thanks to a stunning free-kick by Dominik Szoboszlai. This win helped them maintain an early lead in the league standings. The club's transfer activity was highlighted by acquiring Isak after initial negotiations with Newcastle fell through. Slot praised Isak's potential but noted that he would be gradually introduced into the team due to missing pre-season.

Burnley, on the other hand, aims to maintain their unbeaten home record since May 2024. They recently added Florentino Luis from Benfica as their 14th summer signing. Midfielder Josh Laurent spoke about the hard-working culture at Burnley, emphasising the dedication of everyone involved with the club.

Jaidon Anthony has been a standout for Burnley this season, contributing two goals and an assist in his first three appearances. Meanwhile, Liverpool fans eagerly await Isak's debut following his prolific goal-scoring record in previous seasons. Between 2022 and 2025, only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland scored more Premier League goals than Isak.

Liverpool aim to achieve four consecutive wins at the start of a Premier League season for only the third time in their history. If successful, they would join Manchester City as defending champions who have achieved this feat in consecutive seasons. Burnley has struggled against Liverpool historically, losing 14 out of 18 encounters.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Liverpool are favourites to win this match, with a 69% probability according to Opta statistics. Burnley's chances stand at 13.9%, while a draw is predicted at 17.1%. Liverpool have scored in their last 37 league games, marking their longest scoring streak ever. Only Tottenham and Arsenal have had longer runs in Premier League history.

Burnley have yet to score in the first half of any league game this season but boast a high conversion rate after halftime. They have scored four goals from just 12 shots during second halves, leading the league with a 33% conversion rate post-break.

As both teams prepare for this encounter, Liverpool will look to extend their winning streak while Burnley hopes to protect their home record and improve against top-tier opponents.