Football Slot Urges Liverpool To Enhance Performance Despite Perfect Start In Premier League Despite winning all five matches this season, Arne Slot emphasises the need for Liverpool to improve their performance and address vulnerabilities. Saturday, September 20, 2025

Liverpool have started the 2025-26 season with five consecutive wins across all competitions. They lead the Premier League table, having secured maximum points from their first four matches. Their latest victory came in a thrilling Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid. Despite these successes, manager Arne Slot believes there is room for improvement, especially as they prepare for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

Slot has noted that Liverpool have shown vulnerabilities by surrendering two-goal leads three times this season. However, they have managed to recover and maintain their perfect record. The Reds have scored seven of their nine Premier League goals in the second half, with five coming in the final 10 minutes. This pattern of late goals is not something Slot wants to rely on long-term.

With four wins from their opening league games, Liverpool could achieve a rare feat by winning their first five matches of a Premier League campaign for the third time. They last accomplished this in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Additionally, they aim to secure three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September 2024.

Slot expressed his concerns about relying on late-game heroics, saying, "You can run out of steam or energy at the end of the season if you mentally and physically have you have to go all the way to the end all the time in games." He emphasised that while it's not ideal to give away leads, it's crucial to improve in this area.

Curtis Jones has returned to action for Liverpool ahead of their clash with Everton. New signing Alexander Isak might make his Premier League debut after playing 58 minutes against Atletico Madrid midweek. Slot was surprised by Isak's fitness but remains cautious about starting him.

Discussing potential line-up changes, Slot said he considers various factors when deciding whether to play Isak alongside Hugo Ekitike. "It depends on how well they are doing," he explained. The team typically plays a 4-3-3 formation but sometimes ends games with two forwards.

The flexibility within Liverpool's squad allows them multiple tactical options. Slot highlighted that players like Hugo Ekitike can play off different positions, providing versatility. However, maintaining player fitness is crucial for these strategies to work effectively throughout the season.

Liverpool's strong start sets a promising tone for their campaign. Yet, Slot's focus remains on addressing defensive lapses and ensuring players remain fit and adaptable as they navigate upcoming challenges in both domestic and European competitions.