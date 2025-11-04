Football Arne Slot Prepares Warm Reception For Trent Alexander-Arnold's Anfield Return With Real Madrid Arne Slot is set to warmly welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield as he returns with Real Madrid for the Champions League. Despite mixed fan reactions, Slot praises Alexander-Arnold's contributions during his time at Liverpool. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Arne Slot is eagerly anticipating Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield with Real Madrid in the Champions League. After leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid for £8.4 million in June. His departure was met with some criticism, and he faced boos from sections of Liverpool fans during his final games.

Alexander-Arnold's time at Liverpool was marked by significant achievements. Over nine years, he made 354 appearances and won numerous titles, including two Premier League championships, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. Despite mixed expectations for his reception at Anfield, Slot expressed only admiration for the England international.

"I can only tell you what kind of reception he gets from me," Slot stated. "I only have good memories from him as a player and as a human being." Slot emphasized his positive experiences working with Alexander-Arnold and watching him play for Liverpool.

Slot fondly recalled many memorable moments of Alexander-Arnold in a Liverpool shirt. He assured that the player would receive a warm welcome from him personally. "Let's see if he is on the pitch and then how the fans react," Slot added. "I've no clue, but he gets a warm welcome from me, that's for sure."

Ryan Gravenberch, who shared two seasons with Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, echoed Slot's sentiments. He expressed excitement about reuniting with his former teammate. "From the fans, I don't know," Gravenberch said, "but he's obviously a friend of mine, so I will give him a hug, of course."

Gravenberch mentioned that while they hadn't exchanged many messages recently, he looked forward to seeing Alexander-Arnold again on Tuesday. The reunion promises to be an emotional moment for both players.

The anticipation surrounding Alexander-Arnold's return highlights his impact at Liverpool and the strong bonds formed during his tenure there. As he steps onto Anfield's pitch once more, all eyes will be on how both fans and former teammates greet him.