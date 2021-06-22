Slovakia vs Spain, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 22: Struggling Spain will take on Slovakia in their last group game knowing a loss can end their Euro journey.
Luis Enrique's men are still without a win after drawing in the last two games and a win could be required to enter the next round. On the other way, Slovakia are currently second in the group with one win. One more win would send them through to the round of 16 while a draw would see them finish third. However, if Poland manage to secure all three points against Sweden, it could be the end of their journey. Considering all such, this is likely to be an exciting affair.
Match Details
Date: 23rd June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch
Slovakia: The Slovaks are not known for their offensive flair and in this Euro, they have truly shown their ability to absorb anything that comes their way. Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has been the main man leading the backline and he could be one man making a difference against the La Roja.
Spain: Alvaro Morata although has scored the only goal for Spain so far however he has been pretty inconsistent. Nevertheless, he still is Spain's biggest threat and his performance will be crucial for his side’s further progress in the competition.
Head to Head
Slovakia wins: 1
Spain wins: 4
Draws: 1
Last meeting: Spain 2-0 Slovakia
Dream11 Prediction
Spain should get the victory needed on home soil but the Slovakian will definitely fancy their chances against a side that are yet to get going.
Slovakia Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Ľubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda
Spain Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Thiago, Koke; Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Unai Simon
Defenders - Marcos Llorente, Jordi Alba, Tomas Hubocan
Midfielders - Thiago, Koke, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak
Strikers - Gerard Moreno (Vice-Captain), Alvaro Morata (Captain), Ondrej Duda