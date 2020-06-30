Solskjaer challenges Manchester United to go unbeaten for rest of season

Manchester, June 30: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see Manchester United go through the rest of the season unbeaten.
United are on a 14-match unbeaten run as they chase a top-four finish in the Premier League and remain alive in the Europa League and FA Cup.
Solskjaer's men, who are sixth in the Premier League, will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, while they are on track to reach the Europa League last eight.
And the United manager is challenging his side to go through the rest of the season without being beaten.
"Any Manchester United team should go into any game against any opposition believing they can win that game," Solskjaer told UK media.
"The short answer [if they can go unbeaten] is yes, but the long answer is that there's more to it than that. Of course, different things can play a part in this run, but we hope to extend it and want it for as long as possible.
"We're just going to take one game at a time. We know there's games every two or three days. We need a squad, everyone needs to play a part and we're delighted with the way things are going at the moment."
#BHAMUN preparations are go! 😤#MUFC pic.twitter.com/AprVuK8piS— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2020
Sitting five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, United's bid for a top-four Premier League finish continues on Tuesday when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion.
They have been boosted by strong seasons from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who each have 14 league goals this campaign, and an improving Mason Greenwood (five).
Solskjaer wants greater depth at Old Trafford, saying: "You need competition for places at Man United.
"If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place."