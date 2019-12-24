Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer hails returning Pogba as 'the best all-round midfielder in the world'

By Jon Fisher
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba's return is good news for Manchester United but it does create a headache for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

London, December 24: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the return of Paul Pogba, a player he describes as the "best all-round midfielder in the world".

Pogba made his long-awaited comeback from an ankle injury by coming on as a substitute in the second half of a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday and is expected to start when Newcastle visit Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

It was the France World Cup-winner's first United appearance since September and Solskjaer is looking forward to fitting Pogba into his side, even if he remains unsure as to his best position.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The United manager said: "He did really well when he came on . It's a big, big plus, and it might be that we do get him in from the start.

"He can play anywhere, the whole midfield. He's a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, play them long passes, get higher up and combine, one-twos - him and Anthony and Marcus creating chances down that side - so it depends on the game.

"That's the beauty of having Paul: he is the best all-round midfielder in the world, he can do all roles, but if I play him low, he should've played high, and if I play him high, he should've played low.

"It's always going to be that discussion with him. But it's great to have him back."

Pogba will add dynamism to a United midfield that has largely underwhelmed over the first half of the season. Solskjaer's men head into Christmas in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

More PAUL POGBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue