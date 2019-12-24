Solskjaer hails returning Pogba as 'the best all-round midfielder in the world'

London, December 24: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the return of Paul Pogba, a player he describes as the "best all-round midfielder in the world".
Pogba made his long-awaited comeback from an ankle injury by coming on as a substitute in the second half of a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday and is expected to start when Newcastle visit Old Trafford on Boxing Day.
It was the France World Cup-winner's first United appearance since September and Solskjaer is looking forward to fitting Pogba into his side, even if he remains unsure as to his best position.
The United manager said: "He did really well when he came on . It's a big, big plus, and it might be that we do get him in from the start.
"He can play anywhere, the whole midfield. He's a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, play them long passes, get higher up and combine, one-twos - him and Anthony and Marcus creating chances down that side - so it depends on the game.
"That's the beauty of having Paul: he is the best all-round midfielder in the world, he can do all roles, but if I play him low, he should've played high, and if I play him high, he should've played low.
"It's always going to be that discussion with him. But it's great to have him back."
Pogba will add dynamism to a United midfield that has largely underwhelmed over the first half of the season. Solskjaer's men head into Christmas in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.