Solskjaer ready to make tough decisions at Manchester United amid De Gea uncertainty

By Dejan Kalinic
Manchester, July 22: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he was ready to make tough decisions at Manchester United amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future.

De Gea's form has again become a talking point after the goalkeeper made two mistakes in United's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash against West Ham, Solskjaer said he was prepared to make tough calls at United.

"Every decision is a big one here so you've got to do what is right for the team and the club. We'll do that on Wednesday," the United manager told UK media.

"We'll do that on Sunday and then when the season's finished we'll make more decisions."

De Gea has played every minute of United's Premier League campaign and they sit fifth with two games remaining.

But, asked if the Spaniard would start against West Ham, Solskjaer refused to guarantee De Gea his spot.

"I don't want to talk about it. We stick together as a group," he said.

"We're going to stick together as a group and as I said he's proven before he's mentally strong. We'll stay together and we'll see the team on Wednesday."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
