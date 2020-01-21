Solskjaer ready to promote three youngsters to first-team amidst injury and transfer crisis

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to jump into academy again as he tries to solve the club’s growing injury crisis after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a period of months.
United already started the season with a thin squad and the growing injury issues over the period surely has not helped the side. Two midfield players Scott Mctonimay and Paul Pogba are already on the sidelines for last one month healing their injuries and adding salt to that wound, another star player of the Rashford now too has joined the list.
The Manchester United current top scorer is now rumoured to be out for at least two-three months which has put a big question mark to the stability of the side. United currently have only one option to replace Rashford's with James set to be deployed in the left-wing role.
Midfield is another area, United don't have many options either. Fred and Matic are the only two fit midfielders available in the side at the moment. Following Ashley Young's departure to Inter, United are also short of one fullback in the side.
To overcome the crisis, the Red Devils are expected to delve into the transfer market. Sporting captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked over a move in January while for the forward section a short-term fix has been touted. But United are apparently facing difficulties to get any of the deal done but it is now understood that if United don't find luck in the market, Solskjaer could again promote youngsters from the ranks again.
It is understood that Solskjaer could be ready to hand debuts to right-back Ethan Laird, forward Largie Ramazani and midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to fill up the vacant slot.
Ramazani could be the first name to be fast-tracked to the senior set-up due to United lacking any forward options. The 18-year-old has often been compared to the emergence of Rashford and this term is in fine form for the Under-23s this season. The young Belgian has scored nine goals and provided two assists in the Premier League 2 Division this term, with United’s development side sitting second in the table.
Laird already has got a shot in the senior set-up during United's visit to Astana in the Europa League and now could come into the equation following Young's departure. Just like Young, the 18-year-old can play across both sides of the fullback position. However, with Dalot coming back from injury his chances in the senior set-up are now only relying on the injury crisis.
Mejbri is another option United reportedly are looking at to promote to the senior side. The 16-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents of French football and United only signed him from Monaco for £8.5million (€10m) in the summer. He has steadily progressed in central midfield for the Under-18s with one goal and three assists and recently made his debut for the Under-23s in September. His development could be fast-tracked if United fail to land any midfielder.