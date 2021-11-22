Solskjaer sacked: Ajax boss Ten Hag responds to Man Utd speculation

Amsterdam, November 22: Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is focused on winning titles with the Eredivisie, insisting he has "heard nothing" about the Manchester United job.
Ten Hag has emerged as one of the leading contenders to fill the United vacancy after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday (November 21) following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 Premier League rout at Watford.
Ajax's Ten Hag has impressed in his time in Amsterdam, where he has delivered two Eredivisie titles and embarked on a memorable run to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals.
Ten Hag's side have been the entertainers of Europe this term, dazzling their way into the Champions League round of 16, while topping the Eredivisie ahead of rivals PSV on goal difference.
The 51-year-old Dutchman was asked about United's reported interest after Sunday's 5-0 demolition of RKC Waalwijk.
"I am focused on my team, we have a brilliant squad and we want to achieve a lot," Ten Hag told ESPN.
"We have a brilliant squad, we want to fight for titles. My focus is on Ajax, the rest only distracts.
"I expect from my players that they are focused on Ajax, so I have to give the right example for that too.
"You keep asking me [about my position as Ajax manager], yes it is a weird question. I heard nothing about [United's interest], so I can't think about it."
Ajax have scored 42 goals in 13 rounds this season, conceding just twice.
Ten Hag's Ajax have kept 20 clean sheets in the league in 2021, their most in a calendar year since 1997 (21).
Ajax have been led by Sebastien Haller, who has scored 17 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.
Haller has scored the opening goal in the Eredivisie nine times in 2021 – the most for a player in a calendar year since Graziano Pelle in 2013.