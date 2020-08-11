Solskjaer dismisses Sancho talk after Man Utd reach Europa League semis

Cologne, August 11: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to talk about rumoured transfer target Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils advanced to the Europa League semi-finals.
United booked their spot in the final four of Europe's secondary club competition after edging Danish opponents Copenhagen 1-0 in extra time on Monday (August 10).
Bruno Fernandes' 95th-minute penalty secured a semi-final showdown with either Premier League rivals Wolves or La Liga outfit Sevilla.
But attention turned to Borussia Dortmund star Sancho post-match amid ongoing speculation over the England international's future.
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, earlier on Monday (August 10), insisted Sancho will stay at the Bundesliga club, despite United's interest.
🇩🇪 We're not finished in Germany just yet...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020
On to the #UEL semi-finals 👊#MUFC @Chevrolet
Asked about Sancho, Solskjaer replied: "I can't comment on other team's players, I can't do that. You know that. I never do."
On the match itself in Cologne, Solskjaer said: "I am delighted that we're through. I think we deserved to win tonight. It could have been one of those nights that you ended up with a penalty shootout. They made it hard for us.
"It's a good team we played against, well organised. They had a gameplan – we knew they were going to be hard to break down. We knew we would get chances."
Juan Mata was influential as a substitute at the start of extra time, his composure and passing helping United earn the decisive penalty.
Keep calm and carry Juan.@JuanMata8's impact 👏#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/Rv8epRvxHk— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020
Mata has struggled for game time this season but Solskjaer heaped praise on the 32-year-old Spaniard.
"I think you saw when he came on he's so composed, calm," Solskjaer said. "He's clever, he's got quick feet in small right areas.
"He can pick a pass, he can calm us down at times and he's such a great influence in and around the place as well, with the culture and the dressing room. I just commend him for his professionalism.
"Of course, he's disappointed he's not played more but he's one of the top assist-makers in the Europa League and he's really done well for us."