Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer dismisses Sancho talk after Man Utd reach Europa League semis

By Sacha Pisani

Cologne, August 11: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to talk about rumoured transfer target Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils advanced to the Europa League semi-finals.

United booked their spot in the final four of Europe's secondary club competition after edging Danish opponents Copenhagen 1-0 in extra time on Monday (August 10).

Bruno Fernandes' 95th-minute penalty secured a semi-final showdown with either Premier League rivals Wolves or La Liga outfit Sevilla.

But attention turned to Borussia Dortmund star Sancho post-match amid ongoing speculation over the England international's future.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, earlier on Monday (August 10), insisted Sancho will stay at the Bundesliga club, despite United's interest.

Asked about Sancho, Solskjaer replied: "I can't comment on other team's players, I can't do that. You know that. I never do."

On the match itself in Cologne, Solskjaer said: "I am delighted that we're through. I think we deserved to win tonight. It could have been one of those nights that you ended up with a penalty shootout. They made it hard for us.

"It's a good team we played against, well organised. They had a gameplan – we knew they were going to be hard to break down. We knew we would get chances."

Juan Mata was influential as a substitute at the start of extra time, his composure and passing helping United earn the decisive penalty.

Mata has struggled for game time this season but Solskjaer heaped praise on the 32-year-old Spaniard.

"I think you saw when he came on he's so composed, calm," Solskjaer said. "He's clever, he's got quick feet in small right areas.

"He can pick a pass, he can calm us down at times and he's such a great influence in and around the place as well, with the culture and the dressing room. I just commend him for his professionalism.

"Of course, he's disappointed he's not played more but he's one of the top assist-makers in the Europa League and he's really done well for us."

More JADON SANCHO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue