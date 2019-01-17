Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer sends scouts to watch PSV ace Steven Bergwijn ahead of £25m bid

By
Bergwijn

Bengaluru, January 17: Manchester United have shown interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn. According to reports interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to get a final opinion on the 21-year-old ahead of making a £25 million move this month.

United are blessed with a lot of world-class attacking options, however, they have no natural right-wingers, with the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard often having to fill in on the right flank. Former boss Mourinho tried to solve the issues by targetting the likes of Perisic and Willian but those moves failed.

Having an interim boss at the helm right now it is understood that no big money transfer will be taken into consideration before Summer. But according to the report, regarding a right winger, the Red Devils hierarchy has consulted the 45-year-old coach and he reportedly has suggested Bergwijn who is a left winger but can also play on the right or as a central striker.

United reportedly already had sent scouts to watch him in action this season and now according to the report, for the final assessment the Norway boss now has ordered to send more scouts to watch him play this weekend as PSV face FC Emmen on Sunday.

Steven Bergwijn has been in impressive form for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie this season with a haul of nine goals and seven assists in 16 matches for his club and it is only bettered by three people only in the Dutch top flight. He also played a key part in his club's title success last term with a combined 15 goals and assists.

The 21-year-old also is understood to be commanding a lesser transfer fee as reportedly PSV have put on a £25 million price tag on him. United, however, could face competition in their pursuit as reportedly Liverpool too are interested in the player having scouted the player intensively in the last couple of months.

However, with the attacker being one of the leaders in PSV's offensive third this term it will be hard for any of the interested team to prize him away at the current point and should he keep performing the tug of war could eventually befall in the coming Summer.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dembele leaves Spurs for Guangzhou
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue