Solskjaer sends scouts to watch PSV ace Steven Bergwijn ahead of £25m bid

Bengaluru, January 17: Manchester United have shown interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn. According to reports interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to get a final opinion on the 21-year-old ahead of making a £25 million move this month.
United are blessed with a lot of world-class attacking options, however, they have no natural right-wingers, with the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard often having to fill in on the right flank. Former boss Mourinho tried to solve the issues by targetting the likes of Perisic and Willian but those moves failed.
Having an interim boss at the helm right now it is understood that no big money transfer will be taken into consideration before Summer. But according to the report, regarding a right winger, the Red Devils hierarchy has consulted the 45-year-old coach and he reportedly has suggested Bergwijn who is a left winger but can also play on the right or as a central striker.
PSV's 🇳🇱Steven Bergwijn (20) continues his steady progress to reach his potential and is currently sitting on 5 goals in league+CL this season.— Jan Říha (@HonzaRihaftbl) September 16, 2018
It equals to 123mins per Goal, Depay in his best season at PSV finished with 25goals and with goal every 122minutes. It's coming. pic.twitter.com/0yDKgzu70D
United reportedly already had sent scouts to watch him in action this season and now according to the report, for the final assessment the Norway boss now has ordered to send more scouts to watch him play this weekend as PSV face FC Emmen on Sunday.
Steven Bergwijn has been in impressive form for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie this season with a haul of nine goals and seven assists in 16 matches for his club and it is only bettered by three people only in the Dutch top flight. He also played a key part in his club's title success last term with a combined 15 goals and assists.
Manchester United will reportedly have scouts watching PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn in action this coming Sunday, with the club alleged to be considering a £25m January swoop for the emerging Netherlands international.#manutd #manchesterunited #premierleague #news #mufc pic.twitter.com/YuaniNwKpZ— The Premier League Fix (@Premleaguefix) January 16, 2019
The 21-year-old also is understood to be commanding a lesser transfer fee as reportedly PSV have put on a £25 million price tag on him. United, however, could face competition in their pursuit as reportedly Liverpool too are interested in the player having scouted the player intensively in the last couple of months.
However, with the attacker being one of the leaders in PSV's offensive third this term it will be hard for any of the interested team to prize him away at the current point and should he keep performing the tug of war could eventually befall in the coming Summer.