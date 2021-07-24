Solskjaer signs new Manchester United contract

Bengaluru, July 24: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club confirmed.
The Norwegian had one year left on his previous United contract, but has now committed until the end of the 2023-24 season.
"Everyone knows the feeling I've for this club, and I'm delighted to have signed this new contract. It's an exciting time for Manchester United, we've built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that're hungry for success," Solskjaer told the club website.
Solskjaer, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, also has the option of extending his stay at Old Trafford for an extra year.
He led United to a second-placed finish in last season's Premier League while losing in the Europa League final to Villarreal.
However, the 48-year-old, who this week added England winger Jadon Sancho to his squad, has his eyes firmly on the biggest prizes in English and European football.
"I've a fantastic coaching team around me, and we're all ready to take that next step on our journey," he said.
"Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for. We've improved, both on and off the pitch, and that'll continue over the coming seasons.
"I can't wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started," he added.
Manchester United's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward was happy to see Solskjaer extending his stay at Old Trafford.
"Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.
"The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.
"What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole's leadership, we are heading in the right direction."
(With OPTA/MUFC Media inputs)