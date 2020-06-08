Solskjaer to sell three loan players to fund summer signings

Bengaluru, June 8: The ongoing pandemic has affected the finances of sports teams around the world but Manchester United’s transfer plans seem to be unchanged.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly adamant on signing Jadon Sancho in Summer with a world record deal while a midfield signing is also thought to be on the agenda with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Van Der Beek and Kai Havertz on the short-list.
However, United do want to gather some of their funds from selling unwanted stars and it may start with the selling of loanee stars.
United have three high profile players on loan with Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling.
But should United sell them? Here's our take.
Alexis Sanchez
United misfit Sanchez was sent to Italy after falling out of favour under Solskjaer. The Chilean forward signed for Inter Milan on a season-long loan to work with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
He had a mixed start to life at his new club, scoring on his first start against Sampdoria before being sent off. But again the 31-year-old succumbed to a string of injuries.
He has featured only nine times for the side, scoring only once. Conte would certainly not be interested in keeping him beyond this season. But if they lose Lautaro Martinez, there's a thin possibility of them applying for a one year loan more.
But United would still have to pay a part of his wages to Alexis Sanchez despite him in Italy.
Solskjaer is building a team for future and clearly Sanchez has no place in it. He neither has shown promises nor his financial terms to meet the Norway manager's vision.
The Red Devils would look to completely set him off the books in Summer. United should exercise the option to pay him off reaching a middle ground or look for buyers in cash-rich China or MLS.
Chris Smalling
United's best player on loan. Playing for the Serie A side has suddenly improved Smalling's quality and this season he has featured 21 times for his team. However, he seemingly looks like he does not have a future at Old Trafford.
Solskjaer is clearly happy with the likes of Bailly, Lindelof and Maguire as his first choices.
Smalling, on the other hand clearly wants to avail regular football. His loanee side AS Roma have already expressed their desire to sign him on a permanent deal but they are yet to match United's probable asking price.
Apart from them Arsenal and Spurs too reportedly have shown interest in him. Smalling simply has no future at the club and it would be a good business for both the parties if a permanent deal is arranged in Summer.
Marcos Rojo
Rojo returned to Estudiantes in January on loan where he started his football career after being told by Solskjaer that he is surplus to requirement. He first struggled with injuries, then the league was stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The defender could only make one appearance during the loan spell.
Rojo’s contract is set to expire in 2021 and the Argentine side are now unlikely to agree on an extension or permanent deal. In winter Everton and Wolves showed interest in him but a permanent deal could not be materialised.
He definitely has no future under Solskjaer but United should not be short of suitors. The Argentine still has football left in him and United could recoup the €12 million fee they paid for him in 2014.