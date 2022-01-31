Some incredible stats of Bruno Fernandes as he completes two years at Manchester United

Bengaluru, Jan. 31: In a short period of time, Bruno Fernandes seems to have remarkably added his name on the folklore of Manchester United.
The Portuguese arrival from Sporting Lisbon has been nothing but a source of joy to the fans as has been a constant source of goals in these last two years.
The club has witnessed many ups and downs since his arrival, from finishing second in the Premier league to losing the Europa League final to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack this season.
However, one thing that has been pretty consistent is Fernandes' performance. There have not been many Premier League signings that have made an instantaneous impact like him. Bruno Fernandes has looked to have thrived under every strenuous situation and so far he has bypassed every challenge.
The 27-year-old earning the club’s Player of the Year award in his first season despite only being there for half the campaign and then winning it again last season speaks volumes about his influence on this side.
With the 27-year-old now completing two years at the club here are some remarkable stats that prove how impressive he has been in these few years.
- The 27-year-old has played already 108 games in the past two years, missing just seven matches - which means he's featured in over 93.91% of United’s matches since joining. That is truly a massive number and suggests how the team has been over-reliant on him. He has played in 8,656 minutes so far for a total of 96.2 90-minute games.
- In these games, Bruno has also scored 47 goals playing as a midfielder which is 0.44 goals per game. Since joining the side he has also been United's top scorer so far.
- Alongside so many goals he has also provided 36 assists, making his total direct goal contributions to 83 for a goal-or-assist per game ratio of 0.77.
- Since his arrival, Bruno has also won four Premier League Player of the Month awards. No other player has won more than him in this period.
- In the last season with Manchester United, he created 20 big chances, the most by a United player in a single season for which data exists (from 2010-11 onwards).