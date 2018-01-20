Sometimes everything goes in, sometimes nothing goes in: Asensio

Terrassa (Barcelona), January 20: Marco Asensio ended his long drought of scoring after 69 days and 14 games by netting the winner for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey first leg with Leganes.
The Spaniard's 89th minute goal put one foot into the semifinals for Real Madrid after Theo Hernandez played in a delightful cross for his team-mate to volley home.
⚽📰 We are one step closer to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey thanks to @marcoasensio10's terrific goal away at @CDLeganes! 👇#RMCopa | #HalaMadridhttps://t.co/zhjxWEX0Kp— Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) January 18, 2018
It's Asensio's eighth goal of the season and the second in the Copa del Rey.
"We had to get a good result and we've done it," the attacking midfielder said told reporters.
"Opposition teams play well and Leganes are a great team who work well in defence and it's normal that their style cost us.
"Sometimes everything goes in, sometimes nothing goes in, we have to keep working to improve the team so that the shots do go in, we start winning, and everything flows."
Real Madrid face Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Sunday with Asensio hoping to be in contention for a starting spot. "He can do better, like everyone, but he scored the winning goal," Real coach Zinedine Zidane said.
"We played a serious game and the result is very good for us. It's true that it cost us to find our normal play, but in the second half we were better and scored.
"I liked the delivery and we defended well, there was a lot of balance,"
When asked if his side were lacking confidence, Zidane was far from conclusive.
"It could be, but this is a long season, we have to get the winning feeling back and not concede," he noted.
"We can't say that we played a great game but we got an important result in a knockout round.
"Hopefully we can be back to normal, by scoring and not conceding, soon."