Son challenges Spurs to step up

By Opta
Spurs forward Heung-min Son

Liverpool, March 31: Tottenham star Son Heung-min has challenged his team-mates to lift their standards as they prepare to start life at what he believes is "the best stadium in the world".

Spurs are fighting for a top-four Premier League finish again this season after being in the top three in each of the past three campaigns, although they are yet to win silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.

The move to their new ground - the north London club will host Crystal Palace on Wednesday (April 3) in their first home Premier League game since relocating back from Wembley - could further lift Tottenham to match some of the world's biggest and best clubs.

Son, who has starred this season with 16 goals in all competitions, feels everything is in place for Spurs' players to step up.

"We have the best training ground in the world, we have the best stadium in the world and everything is ready to compare to anything," the South Korea international told the media.

"The answer is now with the players, how they perform. It's very important the players are serious and take the chance.

"I am looking to the future and winning something with this new stadium and with this unbelievable club."

Sitting third in the table and a point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, Tottenham visit title contenders Liverpool on Sunday.

Son, whose team will also play Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, is upbeat about his side's top-four chances with eight league games still to go this season.

"It's very important to focus on ourselves. Looking forward, playing here, playing Champions League," he said.

"At the moment we have lots of games to go, so we have to go for it. Whatever happens, we have to be positive and we have to go again."

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
