Football South Korea Triumphs Over United States 2-0 As Son Heung-min Impresses Against Pochettino In a friendly match, South Korea secured a 2-0 win against the United States, with Son Heung-min scoring and assisting. The USA struggled to convert chances despite generating higher expected goals. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 5:22 [IST]

South Korea secured a 2-0 win over the United States in a friendly match at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Son Heung-min played a pivotal role, scoring and assisting. The USA, still reeling from their Concacaf Gold Cup final loss to Mexico, struggled to keep up. Early chances for both teams were saved before Son broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

The LAFC forward capitalised on Lee Jae-Sung's pass, shooting into the bottom-right corner from a tight angle. Matt Freese couldn't defend his near post. The USA failed to respond effectively in the first half. Lee Dong-Gyeong extended South Korea's lead with a clever backheel flick in the 43rd minute after Freese was drawn out by Son.

Mauricio Pochettino's team increased their efforts in the second half but didn't test Jo Hyeon-Woo until the 73rd minute. Chris Richards' shot was tipped away by Jo. Freese made an impressive late save against Oh Hyeon-Gyu's header, but Jo maintained his clean sheet with a double-save against Folarin Balogun, who later hit the bar.

Pochettino knows Son well from their Tottenham days, and Son's performance was crucial against the USA. He joined Lionel Messi and Johan Manzambi as one of only three players in ten years to score and assist in the first half against them. The USA had opportunities, generating 2.23 expected goals (xG) from 17 attempts compared to South Korea’s 0.74 xG from five shots.

Despite these statistics, South Korea was more efficient, converting half of their shots on target into goals. This efficiency highlighted their clinical finishing compared to the USA’s missed opportunities during the match.