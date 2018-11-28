South United FC sign Jewel Raja from Mohammedan Sporting

Bengaluru, November 28: Bengaluru-based South United Football Club have announced the signing of talented midfielder Jewel Raja from Mohammedan Sporting Club.
The 28-year-old arrives at the Bangalore Super Division club with a wealth of experience, having plied his trade with top-notch I-League clubs like Mohun Bagan, Minerva Punjab and Indian Super League (ISL) outfits FC Goa, ATK and FC Pune City.
Jewel began his career with the then I-League Second Division team ONGC. At the same time, he was picked to represent India at the Under-19 level, at the tender age of 16, and spent most of his time with the national team during that phase.
Since then he had spells at Dempo, Pailan Arrows, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and ATK where he was a part of the side that won the team's second ISL title in 2016.
The Jewel in the crown! Jewel Raja's cool penalty sealed the #HeroISL crown for @atletidekolkata! #1stInTheFinals #KERvATK #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/W9lcO4dP8h— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2016
His journey then continued with FC Pune City, Minerva Punjab, and Mohammedan Sporting Club before he joined South United FC.
His international career progressed through the different age brackets before making his debut for the senior Indian side in 2011 and scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win against Chinese Taipei. He made 27 appearances in all for the senior Indian side.
On joining South United FC, he expressed an ambition to see the club to new heights, saying, "In every conversation I have had with the management at the club, the ambition to succeed while playing attractive football has been very clear. Its something that I can relate to, and I see it as a unique challenge to go through this experience with South United FC."
His new coach Miquel Llado, who was unveiled recently, also was pleased to have Jewel on board, he said, "We're very happy to have Jewel in the team. He brings a set of skills and experience that we need and his composure on the pitch should also be a great balance for some of the younger players in the team."
Welcoming the seasoned midfielder, SUFC Director Sharan Parikh said, "We want to play football with the right technique and aesthetics. A number of pieces need to come together to form the entire jigsaw and Jewel's signing is anything but ornamental. This is a step in the right direction to create a team in sync with our ambitions."
(Source: SUFC Media)