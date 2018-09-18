Southampton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Visitors bounce back after Hojbjerg howitzer

Southampton, September 18: Glenn Murray's late penalty earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Premier League clash at Southampton.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a sensational long-range drive and Southampton were seemingly on track to record successive league wins when Danny Ings converted a penalty he won himself.
But Shane Duffy's header put Brighton back in the game and when referee Anthony Taylor penalised James Ward-Prowse for holding the defender at a corner, the stage was set for Murray.
The veteran striker struck the ball down the middle to beat the diving Alex McCarthy, taking his tally to five goals in six league starts for Brighton against Southampton.
Southampton dominated the opening exchanges, Anthony Knockaert scrambling an Ings effort off the line and Mohamed Elyounoussi wasting a good headed chance.
And a fantastic strike from Hojbjerg gave the hosts a deserved 35th-minute lead.
Lewis Dunk's poor clearing header went straight to the midfielder, who let fly with a 35-yard drive that dramatically swerved into the bottom right corner of Mat Ryan's net, leaving the visiting goalkeeper helpless.
Ings was bundled over by Gaetan Bong in the box and the striker coolly rolled home Southampton's second from the spot after the break, though their two-goal advantage lasted just two minutes.
Knockaert's curling free-kick was ideal for an unchallenged Duffy to glance home a header and substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh struck the outside of the post in the 80th minute.
Murray, so often Southampton's scourge, then earned his team a point from the penalty spot for the second game in a row after a 2-2 draw at Fulham before the international break.
Taylor pointed to the spot when Duffy was sent sprawling in the box, Murray gleefully converting in the first minute of added time to ensure the St Mary's spoils were shared.