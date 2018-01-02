Southampton attempt to re-sign former star Theo Walcott

Bengaluru, January 2: Premier League strugglers Southampton are set to re-sign Theo Walcott this month on a loan deal amid interest from Everton and Watford.
The England star is thought to be open to a move away from Arsenal in search of regular playing time and could very well move back to the club where he started his career.
The 28-year-old has featured just 13 times in all competitions for the Gunners this season after seemingly falling out of favour with boss Arsene Wenger.
Walcott started his youth career at Southampton all the way back in 2000 and played a year for the senior side before joining Arsenal in 2006 at the age of 16.
Southampton, who currently sit 13th in the league with a -10 goal difference, are looking to bolster their front line which has been misfiring all season.
The Mirror say Arsene Wenger may be willing to letTheo Walcottleave#Arsenal on loanin January. Southampton, Watford, Everton & West Ham have all interested. pic.twitter.com/yDPRndvYgO— Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 1, 2018
The Saints are right now flush with cash after Virgil van Dijk's £75million move to Liverpool and Walcott has emerged as one of their targets to bolster their poor attack.
Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is said to be "confident" of landing Walcott - who has delayed his Arsenal contract talks until the end of the season.
But Everton manager Sam Allardyce and Watford manager Marco Silva are also said to be monitoring Walcott's situation.
Bournemouth, West Ham, Newcastle and Swansea are also all said to be keeping tabs on the winger who is known for his goal-scoring abilities.
Arsenal may be reluctant to sell if Alexis Sanchez makes his way to Manchester City in January.
Arsene Wenger could lose a host of players in the summer with their contracts expiring and wants Walcott to stay but the Englishman is frustrated with lack of playing time.
We have to wait and see what lies ahead for Walcott but he really needs a move to get his career back on track.