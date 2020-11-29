Football
Southampton 2-3 Manchester United: Instrumental Cavani inspires comeback

By Nicholas Mcgee
Edinson Cavani
The introduction of Edinson Cavani proved a masterful one for Manchester United as they fought back to win 3-2 at Southampton.

London, November 29: Edinson Cavani inspired a superb turnaround as Manchester United came from two behind to beat Southampton 3-2.

Jan Bednarek's header and a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse had put Southampton in command at St Mary's Stadium.

But the introduction of Cavani for the second half proved a masterstroke by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that paid initial dividends in the 59th minute when he teed up Bruno Fernandes to halve the deficit.

He then met the midfielder's deflected shot with a diving header to equalise and had the crucial final say when he diverted Marcus Rashford's cross beyond Alex McCarthy in the 92nd minute, securing a record eighth successive Premier League away win for United.

Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 21:40 [IST]
