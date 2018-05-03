Southampton want in-form Celtic ace

Kolkata, May 3: Premier League strugglers Southampton are eyeing a summer swoop for Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic but any deal is dependent on the Saints staying in the top flight of English football.
The South Coast side still have a monumental task in their hands in order to stave off relegation but have started looking for potential signings who could bolster the team.
According to media reports, the South Coast side sent Ross Wilson, their director of recruitment, to watch Rogic in action during last weekend’s Old Firm derby which Celic won 5-0.
Rogic was one of the best players on the pitch for the Hoops as Celtic beat Rangers 5-0 at Parkhead to clinch their seventh consecutive title.
Southampton will be hopeful a cut-price deal can be agreed with Rogic entering the final year of his contract with Celtic.
However, any move will be scuppered if Southampton are relegated from the Premier League.
Mark Hughes’ side find languishing themselves in 18th place, a point from safety behind Swansea City.
The 25-year-old has been offered new terms, but the Australian is keeping his options open.
The playmaker will be in action at this summer’s World Cup where he will hope to make an impression and attract interest from more clubs.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted Rogic, who has scored five league goals this season, will be tough to keep hold of.
He said: “Tom is a brilliant player, but you have to respect that a player’s career is short.
“I don’t think he is questioning the club, I don’t think he is questioning anything here.
“He is a young guy who was deemed not good enough for some clubs when he was younger.
“Tom has come over here and it has taken five years for him to really establish himself and show his real talents.
“In the last couple of years, he has been sensational, really. It’s just a life decision, really.player
“Tom and his wife are from Australia. If you are a Celtic supporter, you probably can’t think of a better place to be in the world than Celtic.
“But there are warmer and drier places.
“Tom’s a massive talent and we hope we can keep him here.
“There’s nothing sinister in it. He’ll take his time and I’ll always support players whatever their decisions are.
“Hopefully, he can stay and agree a longer term.”
