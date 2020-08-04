Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces retirement

Bengaluru, August 5: Spain's World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas has decided to hang up his gloves from professional football at the age of 39.
In a decorated career with Real Madrid (where he won three UEFA Champions League titles), FC Porto and the Spain national team, the legendary Casillas won many laurels.
In addition to leading La Furia Roja (for whom he made 167 appearances) to its maiden FIFA World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010, he was also at the helm of the 2008 and 2012 Euro Cup winning squads.
"The important thing is the road you walk and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which you take, because that with work and effort, comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that has been the road and destination dreamed," Casillas wrote on his social media page accounts while confirming his decision to call it quits.
Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020
In a stellar club career, Casillas spent 25 years at Real before his move to the Portuguese giants.
Casillas was given a role on Porto's technical staff at the start of last season and was included in the first-team squad, although he was never named in a match-day squad.
During his tenure at Real, Casillas won everything there is to win in the game. After his incredible career at the Santiago Bernabeu, Casillas was enjoying his time out at Porto, before he suffered a cardiac arrest while training in May.
Casillas to join Porto's backroom staff as he continues recovery from heart attack
Though Casilllas recovered quickly, he did not return to competitive action before calling time on his five-year spell with Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired.
He has not played a competitve game since April, 2019.
Earlier in March 2019, Casillas became the first 'La Liga icon' an honour bestowed on the best players to have plied their trade in the top flight of Spanish football.
According to informed sources, there are reports Casillas may run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).