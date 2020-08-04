Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces retirement

By
Iker Casillas
Following a heart attack in May last year, Real Madrid and Spain great Iker Casillas has announced his retirement.

Bengaluru, August 5: Spain's World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas has decided to hang up his gloves from professional football at the age of 39.

In a decorated career with Real Madrid (where he won three UEFA Champions League titles), FC Porto and the Spain national team, the legendary Casillas won many laurels.

In addition to leading La Furia Roja (for whom he made 167 appearances) to its maiden FIFA World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010, he was also at the helm of the 2008 and 2012 Euro Cup winning squads.

"The important thing is the road you walk and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which you take, because that with work and effort, comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that has been the road and destination dreamed," Casillas wrote on his social media page accounts while confirming his decision to call it quits.

In a stellar club career, Casillas spent 25 years at Real before his move to the Portuguese giants.

Casillas was given a role on Porto's technical staff at the start of last season and was included in the first-team squad, although he was never named in a match-day squad.

During his tenure at Real, Casillas won everything there is to win in the game. After his incredible career at the Santiago Bernabeu, Casillas was enjoying his time out at Porto, before he suffered a cardiac arrest while training in May.

Casillas to join Porto's backroom staff as he continues recovery from heart attack

Though Casilllas recovered quickly, he did not return to competitive action before calling time on his five-year spell with Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired.

He has not played a competitve game since April, 2019.

Earlier in March 2019, Casillas became the first 'La Liga icon' an honour bestowed on the best players to have plied their trade in the top flight of Spanish football.

Casillas is a La Liga icon

According to informed sources, there are reports Casillas may run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

More IKER CASILLAS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 17:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue