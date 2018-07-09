Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Spain appoint Luis Enrique as Julen Lopetegui successor

Luis Enrique, former Barcelona coach
Luis Enrique, former Barcelona coach

Madrid, July 9: Luis Enrique has been appointed Spain's new head coach following the pre-World Cup sacking of Julen Lopetegui, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Spain's World Cup campaign descended into chaos just two days before their opening game with Portugal, as Lopetegui was fired as a result of agreeing to join Real Madrid after the event.

Fernando Hierro, Spain's director of football at the time, stepped in to take the reins over the course of the tournament, as La Roja were eliminated in the last 16 by Russia in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Hierro left his post as coach and subsequently resigned from his role as director of football as well, leaving RFEF president Luis Rubiales with significant planning to do.

It emerged on Sunday that Rubiales was to put forward Lopetegui's successor to the RFEF's board on Monday and, shortly after doing so, Luis Enrique's appointment was made official.

Earlier, former Spain goalkeeper Jose Molina was announced as the RFEF's new sporting director, succeeding Hierro.

Molina, who was capped nine times by his country, enjoyed a long career in Spanish football with the likes of Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna - winning La Liga with the latter two.

The 47-year-old has tried his hand at coaching, most recently working for Kitchee in Hong-Kong, India's ATK Kolkata and Atletico San Luis of Mexico, getting sacked by the latter in February.

Molina was a team-mate of RFEF president Luis Rubiales at Levante towards the end of his career and will likely work closely with the new coach, expected to be confirmed as Luis Enrique later on Monday.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue