Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spain and Italy are options – Vertonghen hints at Tottenham exit amid Inter links

By Dejan Kalinic

London, April 23: Jan Vertonghen said he wanted to learn another language as the Tottenham defender hinted at a move with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Vertonghen, 32, has been linked with a move from Spurs, where he arrived from Ajax in 2012, with his deal coming to an end.

The Belgium international did not rule out staying at the Premier League club, but said Spain and Italy were options, with Inter reportedly interested in his services.

"I want to sign with the right club. That could be Tottenham, but also another club," Vertonghen told Play Sports Kot on Wednesday (April 22).

"In any case, it should be a club with ambition. And I want to keep playing in Europe because the national team is very important to me."

He added: "I would like to learn another language. Spain and Italy are options.

"The duration of the contract that is offered to me will also play a role."

The coronavirus pandemic is set to impact clubs financially and affect the transfer market.

But Vertonghen said the situation could help him, revealing there had been greater interest because of COVID-19.

"It may sound crazy, but there has been more interest since the corona crisis," he said.

"I'm a free transfer and some clubs may have a little less money to spend."

More JAN VERTONGHEN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue