Czech Republic 2-2 Spain: Martinez steals point for La Roja in Prague

Inigo Martinez scored a late equaliser as Spain salvaged a 2-2 draw in the Nations League with the Czech Republic.
Luis Enrique vowed to rotate after Spain's opening Group A2 stalemate with Portugal and made eight changes in Prague, where Jakub Pesek struck after just four minutes.
Kuchta nudged Jaroslav Silhavy's side ahead again in the second half after Gavi's first-half equaliser, before Martinez popped up in the 90th minute to snatch a point.
The stalemate left Spain three points Group A2 joint-leaders Czech Republic and Portugal, who eased past Switzerland on Sunday.
🏁 ¡¡FINAAAAAL DEL PARTIDOOOOO!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 5, 2022
⚖️ La @SeFutbol y la República Checa firman tablas en el Sinobo Stadium de Praga.
🇨🇿 🆚 🇪🇸 | 2-2 | 90+5’ #VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/6dcM5pJ5zU
Spain boasted 80 per cent of possession in the opening 15 minutes but found themselves behind after Pesek tapped in Kuchta's selfless square pass, with a VAR check for offside allowing the goal to stand.
Pablo Sarabia skewed a presentable opportunity wide as Spain searched for a response, which arrived when Gavi curled a precise finish low into Tomas Vaclik's right corner.
Luis Enrique introduced Ferran Torres at half-time but it was fellow winger Dani Olmo who almost put Spain ahead after the interval when he whipped narrowly wide.
Kuchta then rolled a glorious opportunity wide when one-on-one with Simon, while Marco Asensio drilled a left-footed attempt against the right post at the other end.
But Kutcha nudged the hosts ahead as he latched onto Vaclav Cerny's incisive throughball before coolly chipping the onrushing Simon.
Torres headed onto the post minutes later before Spain stole a late point as Martinez headed in Asensio's cross via the underside of the crossbar.
What does it mean? Spain playing catch-up in Group A2
Ricardo Horta's late strike for Portugal in the Iberian Derby denied Spain in their Nations League opener, and Luis Enrique's side still remain in search of their first win after sharing the spoils with the Czech Republic.
Spain extended their unbeaten run in competitive games in Prague to three, but their defensive frailties were twice exposed and should give La Roja reason to ponder.
With only one team progressing to the Nations League finals, Spain have ground to make up.
Gavi makes history
Barcelona youngster Gavi was the star of the show as he dictated proceedings in midfield against Portugal, and he followed suit here.
The midfielder kept his composure to slot in the first-half equaliser to become Spain's youngest scorer, aged just 17 years and 304 days.
Raul's wastes rare opportunity
Alvaro Morata became Spain's joint-seventh highest scorer in all competitions after netting against Portugal, but made way for Raul de Tomas to earn his fourth international cap.
However, the Espanyol striker struggled to make his mark on the much-changed Spain side, managing just 29 touches – the fewest of any Spain outfield starter – before his removal.
What's next?
Spain visit Switzerland on Thursday (June 9), while the Czech Republic head to Portugal on the same day.