Sportena to conduct football juggling competition

Bengaluru, March 31: The Chennai-based Sportena Academy is organising a football juggling challenging championship for boys and girls in six categories.
The competion for football lovers will be held in the Under-18, U-15, U-12, U-10, U-8 and U-5 categories.
As per the rules and regulations of the competition of the academy situated in Mogappair East,, the juggling video and date of birth should be send through whatsapp number 8778394729.
Last date for registration of competition is April 14 and results of the jury to be published on April 18 will be final. Merging/editing videos will be rejected outright at jury's discretion.
All the contestants will be awarded and E-Certificate while the top three winners in each category will be awarded with medal and certificate.
For more details contact: 9380869045 / 87783 94729.