Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham: Sub-par Spurs undone by stunning late show

By Nicholas Mcgee

Lisbon, Sep 14: Tottenham crashed to defeat in their Champions League encounter with Sporting CP as a stunning late show condemned them to a 2-0 defeat in Lisbon.

Spurs had produced a largely uninspiring performance at Estadio Jose Alvalade and appeared happy to settle for a share of the spoils.

But there was a twist in the tale in the closing stages when Paulinho turned home a corner at the near post in the 90th minute.

Sporting then made sure of the points in the third and final minute of injury time as Arthur doubled their tally with a superb individual effort on his debut.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 0:20 [IST]
