Spurs enter the race for long term Arsenal target

Kolkata, July 5: North London giants Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star and France rebel Adrien Rabiot, according to media reports in France.
The playmaker impressed with the Ligue 1 champions last season, but refused to be named as a World Cup stand-by when he was surprisingly left out of the 23-man Russia-bound squad by Didier Deschamps.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a while, especially when Arsene Wenger was the manager of the Gunners.
But, since the Frenchman has left the Emirates, Rabiot has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest sides and Spurs are on top of that list.
The player's agent and mother Veronique reportedly had meetings with Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City.
The French midfield dynamo is now looking to leave PSG, the club he joined eight years ago, after apparently becoming disillusioned over his best position.
The midfielder has just one year left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes club and is keeping his options open ahead of next season.
Yet, Veronique has also sought out Spanish and Italian clubs, holding meetings with Barcelona and Juventus over her son's future.
Rabiot intends to meet with new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel to discuss his future, with the German coach reportedly wanting to build his team around German attacking midfielder Julian Draxler and Italian midfield maestro Marco Verratti.
The Frenchman has been upset with previous managers over their choice of position for him, with new Gunners boss Unai Emery picking him as defensive midfielder in recent seasons.
Yet, Rabiot sees himself as more of a box-to-box type player and could seek a move away from the French capital to help further his career.
He played 50 times for PSG in all competitions last season, on the way to winning the domestic treble.
