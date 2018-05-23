Football

Adrien Rabiot refuses to be a standby in Didier Deschamps' France squad for FIFA World Cup 2018

Posted By: PTI
Adrien Rabiot, France and PSG midfielder (Image: Twitter)
Adrien Rabiot, France and PSG midfielder (Image: Twitter)

Paris, March 23: Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has written to France manager Didier Deschamps saying he is not prepared to be a World Cup standby player. The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player sent an email to Deschamps saying he would not "be able to follow the training programme" sent to the 11 standbys.

World Cup fixtures | French World Cup squad

A source who had seen the message said on Wednesday it was short but filled with phrases that read as if they had been written by a lawyer. French sports daily L'Equipe wrote that Rabiot "had decided to act himself without necessarily listening to the advice of those around him".

CHAMPIONS 2017/218 🏆🏆🏆🏆🔴🔵 @tommymunez

A post shared by Adrien Rabiot (@adrienrabiot_25) on May 12, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

Another newspaper, Le Parisien, suggested that it was "a thoughtful decision" that the French coaching staff "would have tried to change".

When he announced the squad last Thursday, Deschamps said: "Adrien's performances for the French team are not at all at the same level as with the PSG."

Deschamps was due to speak again on Wednesday afternoon as 22 members of the squad assembled to start preparations for the World Cup. The sole absentee will be central defender Raphael Varane, part of the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

Rabiot, who has six France caps, was not included in the 23-man squad for the World Cup but placed on standby in case one of the first-choice players was hurt before the final deadline for submitting the squad on June 4.

In a change from the policy Deschamps adopted before the last World Cup and before Euro 2016, the standbys will not join the squad at the French training centre at Clairefontaine. The 11 players are expected to train by themselves and be easy to contact.

Rabiot is among the many talented players left out of the France squad by Deschamps, the 1998 World Cup winner.

Premier League stars Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal and Anthony Martial of Manchester United were not given a look-in. Dimitri Payet, who sizzled during Marseille's run into the final of Europa League, did not meet the demands to make the French midfield department. Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich was snubbed along with Rabiot for the French World Cup squad.

Related Articles

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 18:37 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue