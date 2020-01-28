Spurs closing on £30m Bergwijn transfer: Is he worth the fee?

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his attacking options for Tottenham before the end of the week and reportedly is all set for second signing as according to latest reports, a deal for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn is now close to being completed.
The 22-year-old was left out of PSV’s squad to face FC Twente in the Eredivisie last week as the two clubs continue to negotiate a deal that could cost in the region of £30m. It's assumed that manager Jose Mourinho and club chairman Daniel Levy have already met with Bergwijn's representatives over a switch.
Bergwijn, who was linked with Sevilla, Liverpool and Manchester United in earlier windows, will be a welcome addition to the Spurs team with star striker Harry Kane ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.
The PSV youth product has 149 senior appearances to his name scoring 31 and providing 41 assists in the meantime.
PSV although are not having a good time in the league this season but the wide attacker has been usual at his best far still. He has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 29 appearances for PSV so far this season.
Should Mourinho sign him?
Jose Mourinho severely requires a signing like this to bolster his attacking options after the recent loss of star striker Harry Kane to injury. Bergwijn despite being a winger can play anywhere upfront.
A skilful player and dangerous on either side of the pitch, the Dutchman could line up as a wide attacker or in more central positions as an out-and-out forward. Moreover, having him in the squad could also allow Son getting a more central role upwards.
The only concerning factor could be, Eredivisie’s level of difficulty in comparison to the Premier League, however certainly has the skill set to do so. Mourinho has had to make a major overhaul of this squad in coming few years and given Bergwijn transfer fee, versatility and potential, it should be a no-brainer for Spurs to land him in January.