Spurs keen on Roma starlet, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 31: If reports in England are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to reignite Spurs' long-term interest in Serie A starlet Nicolo Zaniolo.
The north London club also have reportedly had a £45million for Nicolo Zaniolo bid rejected by AS Roma. Even though the Roman giants are struggling financially and need to sell to balance their books, they are desperate to get the best deal for their most priced asset and Spurs have been told that they will have to loosen the purse strings a bit more with their initial £45 million offer turned down.
Spurs had been in the pursuit of the former Inter youngster for a long time now and also made a move last summer which eventually did not materialize. However, with Jose Mourinho now in charge, they are looking for the five-time capped Italian international's signature once again. Will Zaniolo be a good addition to Spurs if the Lilywhites can make this deal happen?
Style of play
Nicolo Zaniolo is most comfortable playing as a number ten but is also useful on either flank as well as a centre-forward. The 20-year-old boasts a really strong left foot and likes to cut in from wide areas when playing on the right flank. A technically gifted footballer, Zanilo is also tactically astute that makes him a remarkable talent for his age. He is an absolutely treat to watch when he is on the ball thanks to his exceptional technique, quick feet and dribbling.
The 20-year-old loves to take on defenders and has successfully completed 2.7 dribbles per game this season. He has also attempted 1.9 shots per game that shows that he is not afraid to take his chances. The young Italian has averaged a passing accuracy of 83% this season averaging 1.2 key passes and 1 long ball. From his figures, it is quite evident that Zaniolo is more of a playmaker than a wide forward.
Do Spurs need him?
Christian Eriksen left Spurs in January in favour of a move to Serie A giants Inter and it is quite evident that the Lilywhites have missed his creatively sorely. Eriksen's departure has also coincided with Harry Kane's goals being dried up and Jose Mourinho must ensure than he replaces the Dane efficiently.
Giovani Lo Celso has been decent at Tottenham but it goes without saying that he is not as effective as Eriksen in the final third. Someone like Zaniolo would be an excellent addition to the squad who can provide the much-needed creativity either through the middle or from the wide right. Zaniolo would be an upgrade in the long run on the likes of Erik Lamela and Lucas Mouro who have both been pretty inconsistent performers.
A long-term addition
Zaniolo is currently at an age that makes him a perfect long-term signing for Spurs. He is just 21 years of age and even he comes a bit costly, the Italian would still provide excellent value for money in the long run.
He can be an integral part of the spurs' squad for more than a decade and also can be sold for a handsome profit if the Lilywhites decide to do so in the future. A host of top clubs across Europe have had their eyes on the Roma starlet for a long time now but have not made their moves this summer. This is an ideal situation for the north London side to sign the generational talent with lesser amount of competition right now.