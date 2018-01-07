Spurs ready to offer Kane, Alderweireld improved contracts

London, Jan 7: Tottenham Hotspur are on the line to secure the future of two of their talismans Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld in the upcoming weeks, with the star striker set to be offered another new deal and the defender's agent having a talk with Chairman Levy over an improved deal.
Kane is right now secured until 2022, however, the Spurs board are setting up a huge improvement to his contract to reward him for his fine display as well as fend off interest from all the top clubs. The new deal is believed to give a bumper pay hike with a £200,000/ week wage, highest among all the other English players in the World.
On the other hand, the Belgian defender is as of now assigned to the club until 2019, however, the club have an option to stretch out the contract by one more year. But if Spurs anyhow managed to exercise their one-year extension, they would initiate a release clause in his contract which states that the defender will be available for mere £25m.
Thus to have a concrete solution of the situation, his agent will reportedly meet with the club this end of the week and will discuss a complete arrangement of a new deal.
Manager Pochettino also confirmed the news and told the fans to keep patience regarding the situation
He said: "This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of the contract. Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens , the club is going to communicate."
Kane this year broke into the list of top goal-scorer in a calendar year with 56 goals ahead of Messi and Ronaldo and after being two times Premier League top scorer in the last two seasons, the England player this season is also topping the list with 18 goals to his name.
On the other hand, Alderweireld has been the most rock solid member in the heart of Spurs defence since his arrival in 2015 and has also been in the Premier League team of the season twice.
The defender last played for Spurs in November in their Champions League game against Real Madrid and since then has been nursing an injury. The 28-year-old has now started doing light training and could be in contention to play at the end of this month according to reports.