Stats that validate Dias and Stones' remarkable role in Man City's solid defensive record this season

Bengaluru, Jan 20: After a disappointing campaign last season, Pep Guardiola's men look to be mounting a strong title challenge once again this season and their foundation seems to be building upon the formidable backline of John Stones and Ruben Dias.
Dias has been pretty convincing since signing for the Cityzens in Summer, however, his partnership with the English defender looks to be completing each other massively. Stones once looked well on his way to the Etihad Stadium after falling out of favour due to injuries and loss of form but now has fought for his place and is now even ahead of Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order.
Their stability at the back has now helped City put on the best defensive records in the league and here are a couple of other stats which speaks volume of their skilled backline so far:
- Since losing against Leicester 5-2 in September City have conceded just seven goals in their last 15 league games. 38% of their Premier League goals this season came in that loss.
- In the last eight games in the league, Stones and Dias have together kept in seven clean sheets. Stones additionally has scored two goals in the process as well.
- With Stones on the pitch, City also have conceded just two goals in the current campaign in the Premier League. That is a goal conceded every 600 minutes with the English defender in the team.
- With Stones and Dias at the back City have conceded just one goal which is Callum Hudson-Odoi’s injury-time consolation goal for Chelsea during the 3-1 win.
- They also have allowed the opposition just 35 shots on target- lowest in the division.
- Their solid partnership also has not allowed Ederson to make multiple saves. The Brazilian has made just 26 saves so far, which is also the lowest number among the first-choice keepers in the league.