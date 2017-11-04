Steven Gerrard full of praises for Rhian Brewster

Bengaluru, November 4: Liverpool youth-team manager Steven Gerrard was full of praise for several players after his Liverpool under-19s side defeated Maribor 3-0 in the UEFA Youth League.
Goals from Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn, and Glen McAuley helped maintain their position at the top of their group as did the senior side later on.
The Anfield great set his side up in a 3-4-3 formation, which he explained was more due to necessity than anything else, but its use now gives his side options in future games.
“It was a 3-4-3. We’ve got no right-back available or fit at the moment, so this formation suits the personnel that are available.
“Further into the competition, if we’re lucky enough to still be around, we’ll have right backs available then we’ve got options to change it whenever we feel like we need to.
“But at the moment the system suits the personnel available, and it’s because we haven’t got a right-back really, and we haven’t got a natural left-back either.”
Gerrard was also happy with the display of Edvard Tagseth and was full of praise for the Norwegian youngster.
“I can trust him,” said Gerrard of the 16-year-old Norwegian.
“If I asked Eddie to play in goal he’d probably do a good job and he’s only 4 ft 2. He’s that type of person, he’s in the James Milner mould, he’s left footed but you could play him right back or right wing.
“Eddie does exactly what it says on the tin he’s one of those players, I love having him, love coaching him, and he’s got a big future.”
One player missing from the lineup was England under-17s World Cup hero Rhian Brewster, who lifted the trophy in India and finished as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.
“He’ll be a good sub won’t he!,” joked Gerrard when asked about his return.
“That’s what we want. We want good players and good competition. He’s had a fantastic time over the last few weeks, he deserves a bit of time away to regroup and dust himself down and get ready, but this group needs Rhian Brewster about. He’s a top player and we can’t wait to have him back.”
“It should give him big confidence, it should give him a fantastic experience, it should give him the hunger to do it again the further up he goes, but my job, and everyone else’s job at the club is to keep his feet on the ground and hopefully push him in a direction where he can be successful at the club.
“We’re always biased, we’re employed by Liverpool Football Club so we want Rhian Brewster being a success for a Liverpool team, and so we want him back and we want him firing for the u23s and basically making sure that Jurgen is taking note of his performances, and that’s all we can do.”