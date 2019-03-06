Suarez leads plaudits for Ajax after Madrid upset

Madrid, March 6: Luis Suarez led the praise for Ajax after their sensational win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The Eredivisie giants stunned Madrid 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to eliminate the three-time defending champions 5-3 on aggregate in the last 16.
Plenty of praise followed for Ajax, who reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002-03.
Former star Suarez – now playing for Barcelona – led the tributes on Twitter afterwards.
"Why couldn’t you beat a richer club? I’ve never seen a bag of money score a goal." 💰 #CruyffLegacy pic.twitter.com/5KEbKAyg2K— Johan Cruyff (@JohanCruyff) March 5, 2019
Suarez, who dominated for Ajax before his move to Liverpool in 2011, sent congratulations and wrote the club would always be with him.
Gefeliciteerd! Ik ben altijd ajacid @AFCAjax https://t.co/HS21XavcIq— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 5, 2019
OMG— Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) March 5, 2019
Wwooooaaawwwww 1-4 #RealAjax what an increible Free kick of Lasse Schöne @ChampionsLeague— Patrick Kluivert (@PatrickKluivert) March 5, 2019
LEKKER BOYS ♥️— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 5, 2019
For some, like Ajax forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, the competition is just beginning.
Zo nu gaat het toernooi beginnen..— Klaas Jan Huntelaar (@KJ_Huntelaar) March 5, 2019
A special @AFCAjax night to remember in Madrid 🏟— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) March 5, 2019
We dreamed of this result & achieved the unthinkable 🙏🏿
Quarter Finals here we come 🔜#UCL #reaaja pic.twitter.com/cU8agMlmw8