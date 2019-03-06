Football

Suarez leads plaudits for Ajax after Madrid upset

By Opta
Ajax celebrate after dumping out Real Madrid from Champions League
Madrid, March 6: Luis Suarez led the praise for Ajax after their sensational win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Eredivisie giants stunned Madrid 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to eliminate the three-time defending champions 5-3 on aggregate in the last 16.

Plenty of praise followed for Ajax, who reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002-03.

Former star Suarez – now playing for Barcelona – led the tributes on Twitter afterwards.

Suarez, who dominated for Ajax before his move to Liverpool in 2011, sent congratulations and wrote the club would always be with him.

For some, like Ajax forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, the competition is just beginning.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
