Football Sunderland Secures Impressive 3-0 Victory Against West Ham In Premier League Return Sunderland celebrated their Premier League return with a commanding 3-0 win over West Ham. Key performances from Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard highlighted the match, ensuring a memorable day for the home fans. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

Sunderland celebrated their return to the Premier League with a commanding 3-0 win over West Ham at the Stadium of Light. After an eight-year absence, Sunderland impressed with a strong second-half performance. Despite several new players making their debuts, it was the experienced squad members who secured the victory.

Eliezer Mayenda thrilled the home crowd with a powerful header just after the hour mark. Dan Ballard, a key player from Sunderland's play-off success, extended their lead 12 minutes later. Substitute Wilson Isidor sealed the win with a composed finish in stoppage time.

Ballard played a crucial role in both attack and defence against West Ham. He attempted four shots, two of which were on target, more than any other Sunderland player. Defensively, he excelled by making eight clearances and winning four fouls, both match-high figures.

The game could have taken a different turn if not for Ballard's crucial block against El Hadji Malick Diouf in the first half. Robin Roefs also made an important save to maintain Sunderland's lead before Isidor's goal confirmed their victory.

Sunderland achieved a notable feat by having three players score on their Premier League debut in one match. This was last accomplished by Reading against Middlesbrough in August 2006. The team recorded 0.7 expected goals compared to West Ham's 0.61.

This victory marks an impressive start for Sunderland as they aim to establish themselves back in England's top football division. The team's blend of seasoned players and new talent promises exciting prospects for the season ahead.