Football Sunderland's Regis Le Bris Praises Team After 2-0 Victory Over Wolves In Premier League Regis Le Bris expressed satisfaction with Sunderland's 2-0 victory against Wolves, highlighting the team's strong start to the Premier League season and Nordi Mukiele's first goal. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris expressed satisfaction with his team's return to form after securing a 2-0 victory against Wolves. This win marked a continuation of their strong start in the Premier League. Nordi Mukiele opened the scoring, and an own goal by Ladislav Krejci ensured Sunderland's unbeaten home record this season. The team had previously suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, making this win crucial for morale.

Le Bris emphasised the importance of bouncing back after the loss to Manchester United. "It's an important win," he told BBC Sport. "It was important to react after the [Manchester] United defeat last time out." He praised his team's mindset and their ability to dominate possession and create chances, though he noted that scoring the second goal came later than desired.

Nordi Mukiele, who joined from Paris St-Germain in the summer, scored his first Premier League goal, much to Le Bris's delight. "He has really good energy," Le Bris said. "He is a good player with a specific profile. He always shows this energy to go forward." Mukiele's performance was a highlight for Sunderland.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira was disappointed with his team's first-half performance, which he felt contributed significantly to their defeat. Wolves have not won any of their first eight league matches for the second consecutive season, a rare occurrence in Premier League history. Pereira remarked on their poor technical display in the first half but acknowledged improvements in the second half.

Reflecting on the game, Pereira stated, "The first half was technically poor." He added that they played well for about 30 minutes in the second half and created several scoring opportunities. However, failing to capitalise on these chances ultimately led to their downfall as Sunderland took advantage of theirs.

Looking Ahead

Le Bris remains focused on taking each game as it comes, despite Sunderland's impressive start being their best since 1999/2000 and the best for any promoted team since Wolves under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2018/19. "For me it's just a question of the next game," he said. Early points are valuable for building confidence and avoiding relegation concerns later in the season.

As Sunderland continues their journey in the Premier League, maintaining momentum will be key. Meanwhile, Wolves must address their early-season struggles if they hope to improve their standing in upcoming matches.