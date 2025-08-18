Sunil Chhetri Absent because of Preparatory Tournament, Khalid Jamil Keeps Doors Open for India legend

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

India's newly-appointed head coach, Khalid Jamil, addressed the absence of Sunil Chhetri from the CAFA Nations Cup camp. He clarified that this tournament is a preparation for the Asian Cup qualifiers in October.

Jamil, who took over from Manolo Marquez, announced 35 probables for the upcoming tournament in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, excluding Chhetri from the list.

Jamil hinted that Chhetri is expected to join the national team for the Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore on October 9 and October 14. "He Chhetri is not there in this camp because we are playing a tournament which will essentially serve as a preparation for our Asian Cup Qualifiers," Jamil stated during the national camp's second day.

CAFA Nations Cup: A Crucial Test

The CAFA Nations Cup marks Jamil's first international assignment as head coach. He sees it as an opportunity to face strong opponents like Tajikistan and Iran. "This will definitely be beneficial for us to prepare for AFC Asian Cup qualifiers," he noted. India will play Tajikistan on August 29, Iran on September 1, and Afghanistan on September 4.

The national camp began with 22 players, while 13 others engaged in club duties at the Durand Cup are expected to join soon. The AIFF has requested clubs to release players for the tournament. Jamil emphasised the importance of having fit players, stating, "When I say fit, I mean, the players who will play must be 100 per cent fit."

Chhetri's Role and Team Dynamics

Chhetri retired internationally after facing Kuwait last June but returned against Maldives in March at Marquez's request. Since then, he has played four matches and scored once in a 3-0 victory over Maldives. India drew with Bangladesh and lost to Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualifiers, complicating their path to the 2027 continental event.

Jamil expressed his admiration for Chhetri, calling him a legend and role model for Indian football. "I have played against him, I’ve seen him play on numerous occasions, and he is one of my favourite players," Jamil said in an AIFF release.

Challenges Ahead for Jamil

Jamil acknowledged the challenges ahead as he aims to improve India's performance. "We must do the simple things first and go step by step," he remarked. The former coach of Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United stressed unity within the team and cooperation from clubs to release players promptly.

Reflecting on his appointment as head coach, Jamil expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "It is my pleasure to serve the country. It has always been my dream to do this," he said. He acknowledged the responsibility and expressed appreciation for AIFF's trust in him.

India's recent performances included a loss to Thailand in an international friendly and Marquez's resignation following poor results. Despite these setbacks, Jamil remains focused on preparing his team effectively for upcoming challenges.

