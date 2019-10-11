Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sunil Chhetri wants to lead Bengaluru FC by example in ISL 2019-20

By
Sunil Chhetri and BFC gear up for ISL 2019-20
Sunil Chhetri and BFC gear up for ISL 2019-20

Bengaluru, October 11: Bengaluru FC and success travel in the same compartment. Since their launch in 2013, Bengaluru, led by Sunil Chhetri, have won at least one trophy every season and have laid their hands on every domestic trophy they have fought for.

Since their entry in to the Indian Super League two seasons ago, they have set high standards too. They are the first and only team to top the league table and go on to win the final, a feat they achieved last season with a last-gasp winner against FC Goa.

ISL 2019-20: BFC TEAM PREVIEW

No team in the history of the competition has successfully defended the title. ATK and Chennaiyin FC failed twice before, but nobody will bet against Carles Cuadrat and his boys doing what has seemed unachievable, so far.

"We want to win every competition we are a part of. There's the ISL title to defend, and we know it's only going to be tougher this season. Importantly, we are back in Asian competition and we've shown on more than one occasion that we can compete and do well. We would like to keep giving a good account of ourselves there and challenge for the title," said captain Sunil Chhetri.

Bengaluru have a formidable side this season with the addition of India international Ashique Kuruniyan, former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish striker Manuel Onwu. Chhetri, of course, is their biggest star, and given the form he enjoyed for club and country, it's likely that the story will remain the same.

"When I signed with the club in 2013, I came with the responsibility of leading by example and bringing everything I have to the table in a bid to help the club win trophies. Six years on, nothing has changed. If anything, that role has only been underlined more emphatically," said Chhetri, a gamechanger for both club and country with his goals, attitude and leadership abilities.

There is no reminding anyone that there is many a slip between the cup and the lip. Bengaluru FC would know it better as they had to return empty-handed after losing in the final to Chennaiyin FC in 2017-18 season at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, their fortress.

Chhetri and company will be on their toes throughout if they're to do what champion teams like ATK and Chennaiyin FC failed in the past.

(Courtesy: ISL media team)

More SUNIL CHHETRI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue