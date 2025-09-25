Football Super Cup 2025-26: East Bengal Face Arch-Rivals Mohun Bagan In Group A, Tournament To Start From Oct 25 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 23:47 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Super Cup 2025-26: Indian football fans finally have a date to mark on their calendars, as the much-awaited Super Cup 2025-26 will kick off on October 25, setting the stage for the country's first major competition of the season. With the Indian Super League's start delayed, the Super Cup steps in as the curtain-raiser, promising high-octane clashes and a chance for teams to set the tone for the months ahead.

A total of 16 teams will compete, featuring all 12 ISL clubs alongside four I-League outfits. They've been divided into four groups, and only the table-toppers from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The spotlight will firmly be on Group A, which brings the Kolkata Derby back to the national stage. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, seeded as group leaders, will face East Bengal in what is already being billed as the clash of the tournament. This will be their first meeting since East Bengal knocked out the Mariners in the Durand Cup quarter-final earlier this year. Both Chennaiyin FC and I-League side Real Kashmir complete the group, adding more spice to the competition.

Group B looks equally fierce, with FC Goa as the seeded team. They'll be joined by Durand Cup champions NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC, and Inter Kashi, the reigning I-League winners. Jamshedpur will begin a new chapter under interim boss Steven Dias after Khalid Jamil's departure.

Bengaluru FC headline Group C, where they'll take on Punjab FC, Mohammedan SC, and Gokulam Kerala. BFC, with several national team stars, will want to bounce back after a mixed season, while Punjab and Mohammedan aim to recover from last year's disappointing league campaigns.

Finally, Group D pits Mumbai City FC against Kerala Blasters, with Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United (who step in after Churchill Brothers' withdrawal) adding depth. With both Mumbai and Kerala eager to re-establish their dominance, this group promises fireworks.

The stage is set, the rivalries renewed-Indian football returns with a bang on October 25.

The Draw

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Real Kashmir

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC