Super Cup comedy: 6 red cards during FC Goa's win over Jamshedpur FC; game an 8v8 affair in 2nd half

Bengaluru, April 12: A scuffle at the half-time break between players of Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa resulted in the referee awarding six red cards - three to each team - before the start of the second half during their Super Cup match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (April 12). The players argued over a controversial goal scored by FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes during the first half's injury time.
The fight between @JamshedpurFC vs @FCGoaOfficial resulted in eight a side second half match in the third quarterfinal match of the #HeroSuperCup at Kalinga Stadium @dsys_odisha @rvineel_krishna @IndianFootball @NewIndianXpress @Odishasports pic.twitter.com/taALxXadlE— Tanmay Das (@Daspioneer) April 12, 2018
Fernandes tapped in after FC Goa striker Ferran Corominas' shot was gloved away by Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Subrata Paul. However, replays showed that the ball had gone out of bounds and the referee rightly disallowed the goal.
While Fernandes maintains the ball was still in play, Jamshedpur FC players contended that call. At the half-time break, the players were involved in heated arguments at the tunnel, forcing the referee to send off six players for the last 45 minutes of the match.
Amazing scene at #KalingaStadium ... Bust-up between @FCGoaOfficial and @JamshedpurFC players inside tunnel after first half. 3 players fm each side got marching orders. The second half starting with both teams having 8 players each in the field. #HeroSuperCup— Nilesh Bhattacharya (@Nil_niche) April 12, 2018
For Jamshedpur, Subrata Paul, striker Kervens Belfort and defender Anas Edathodika were given the marching orders. Fernandes and defenders Bruno Pinheiro and Sergio Marin were sent off for the Goans.
46' For @JamshedpurFC Subrata Paul, Kervens Belfort and Anas Edathodika has been red carded and for @FCGoaOfficial Brandon Fernandes, Bruno Pinheiro and Sergio Marin have been red carded. Now it is an eight aside match.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 12, 2018
JFC 0 - 1 FCG#HeroSuperCup#JFCvFCG
As many as nine added minutes were played in the game because of the confusion over the goal. Paul was seen confronting Fernandes, gesturing that the ball had clearly crossed the endline and the goal should not stand.
45+2' Drama at the end of the half as Brandon puts the ball in the back of the net after Paul made a fine save to deny Coro!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 12, 2018
The referee, after much deliberation, concludes that the ball had crossed the line before Brandon scored!
JFC 0-1 FCG#HeroSuperCup #JFCvFCG
While the goal was scored in the second minute of added time, players of both teams were at each other's faces during the rest of the injury time. Pinheiro took a cheap shot at Jamshedpur's Wellington Priori and the latter retaliated by nudging the Brazilian at the back. The fight finally spilled over to the tunnel, leading to the referee's marching orders.
One man is doing the job right today! No yellow cards, no red cards, just good coverage 🎥⚽️#HeroSuperCup #JFCvFCG pic.twitter.com/lPHgYBEpI7— Sports & Youth Dept. (@dsys_odisha) April 12, 2018
At half-time, FC Goa led 1-0 thanks to an earlier effort by Fernandes. In the second half, FC Goa scored four more goals through two goals by Hugo Boumous (78, 89) and one apiece by Manvir Singh (77) and Ferran Corominas (69) to progress to the semifinals of the Super Cup. Ashim Biswas scored the consolation goal for Jamshedpur FC before the final whistle in FC Goa's 5-1 win.
It is perhaps the first time in a professional Cup competition in Indian football that two sides have had to play with eight players each.
Subrata Paul was sent off early before @JamshedpurFC were put to the sword by @FCGoaOfficial the last time these two sides met in what was a virtual quarter-final!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 12, 2018
What will happen in today's #HeroSuperCup quarter-final?#JFCvFCG https://t.co/FI5uDSa3q5
Even when the sides met during the Indian Super League back in March, Paul was sent off for handling the ball outside the box. Lessons were not clearly learnt.
