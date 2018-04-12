Football

Super Cup comedy: 6 red cards during FC Goa's win over Jamshedpur FC; game an 8v8 affair in 2nd half

Subrata Paul of Jamshedpur FC was one of those who were sent off at half time during the Super Cup quarterfinal between JFC and FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Image: ISL Media)
Subrata Paul of Jamshedpur FC was one of those who were sent off at half time during the Super Cup quarterfinal between JFC and FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Image: ISL Media)

Bengaluru, April 12: A scuffle at the half-time break between players of Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa resulted in the referee awarding six red cards - three to each team - before the start of the second half during their Super Cup match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (April 12). The players argued over a controversial goal scored by FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes during the first half's injury time.

Fernandes tapped in after FC Goa striker Ferran Corominas' shot was gloved away by Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Subrata Paul. However, replays showed that the ball had gone out of bounds and the referee rightly disallowed the goal.

While Fernandes maintains the ball was still in play, Jamshedpur FC players contended that call. At the half-time break, the players were involved in heated arguments at the tunnel, forcing the referee to send off six players for the last 45 minutes of the match.

For Jamshedpur, Subrata Paul, striker Kervens Belfort and defender Anas Edathodika were given the marching orders. Fernandes and defenders Bruno Pinheiro and Sergio Marin were sent off for the Goans.

As many as nine added minutes were played in the game because of the confusion over the goal. Paul was seen confronting Fernandes, gesturing that the ball had clearly crossed the endline and the goal should not stand.

While the goal was scored in the second minute of added time, players of both teams were at each other's faces during the rest of the injury time. Pinheiro took a cheap shot at Jamshedpur's Wellington Priori and the latter retaliated by nudging the Brazilian at the back. The fight finally spilled over to the tunnel, leading to the referee's marching orders.

At half-time, FC Goa led 1-0 thanks to an earlier effort by Fernandes. In the second half, FC Goa scored four more goals through two goals by Hugo Boumous (78, 89) and one apiece by Manvir Singh (77) and Ferran Corominas (69) to progress to the semifinals of the Super Cup. Ashim Biswas scored the consolation goal for Jamshedpur FC before the final whistle in FC Goa's 5-1 win.

It is perhaps the first time in a professional Cup competition in Indian football that two sides have had to play with eight players each.

Even when the sides met during the Indian Super League back in March, Paul was sent off for handling the ball outside the box. Lessons were not clearly learnt.

