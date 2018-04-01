Super Cup: Mohun Bagan move to quarters, thanks to Dipanda Dicka's brace vs Churchill Brothers

Bhubaneswar, April 1: I-League giants Mohun Bagan moved into the quarterfinals of the Super Cup 2018 after a 2-1 win over Goan outfit Churchill Brothers SC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (April 1). Mohun Bagan came from behind through a brace by their Cameroon forward Aser Dipanda Dicka (45' + 2'; 69'). For Churchill Brothers, it was Willis Plaza who scored in the 30th minute. Earlier, Bengaluru FC needed an injury time goal by Udanta Singh to oust Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1.
Udanta, Miku star for Bengaluru FC
The game began on a slow note with most of the first half being played around the midfield. There were a few attempts to score on either sides but either of the teams failed to find the back of the net.
The final whistle blows and @Mohun_Bagan have scripted a brilliant comeback win over Churchill Brothers, courtesy of a brace from their talisman Dicka!#HeroSuperCup #CBvMB pic.twitter.com/sGQa6niV7b— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 1, 2018
It was only in the 30th minute when Churchill Brothers Willis Plaza scored from a calculated pass from Nicholas Fernandes. A series of attacks from Mohun Bagan thereafter kept Churchill Brothers on their toes, but a reckless tackle from Nicholas on Mohun Bagan's SK Faiaz helped the Bengal club earn a crucial penalty during the injury time. Dipanda Dicka (45+2), who took the penalty shot, struck the equaliser for his team, scoring on a rebound from a poor collection effort by Ricardo Cardozo of Churchill Brothers.
The second half began with Mohun Bagan pressing hard on Churchill Brothers from the very first minute. A real opportunity came their way when Faiaz attempted a shot at the goal in the 48th minute but failed to give the Bengal team a lead. There after Mohun Bagan made several attempts to score but were kept at bay from taking the lead in the game.
.@Mohun_Bagan rides on Dipanda Dicka's brace to secure quarter final birth at the expense of @ChurchillB_Goa#HeroSuperCup #CBvMB pic.twitter.com/0ajbRDfwhQ— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 1, 2018
It was only in the 69th minute when a free kick from Cameron Watson and header from Akram followed by a brilliant finish from Dipanda Dicka gave the Bengal club a lead in the game.
The rest of the game saw Churchill Brothers trying to score an equaliser while Mohun Bagan were holding on to their lead.
Dipanda Dicka of Mohun Bagan was adjudged the Hero of the Match.
FINAL SCORE
Mohun Bagan 2 (Aser Dipanda Dicka 45+2, 69) bt Churchill Brothers SC 1 (Willis Plaza 30)
Source: AIFF Media
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.