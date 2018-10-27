Football

Sven-Goran Eriksson takes charge of the Philippines

After more than 12 months out of management, Sven-Goran Eriksson has taken over the vacant Philippines post

London, October 27: Globetrotting former England and Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been appointed head coach of the Philippines.

The 70-year-old will lead the Azkals at the Asian Cup in January after reportedly signing a six-month contract.

Eriksson, who claimed in August he had rejected approaches from Cameroon and Iraq, returns to the international arena after an eight-year absence, last leading Ivory Coast to the 2010 World Cup.

The experienced Swede has not held a managerial position since leaving Chinese side Shenzhen FC in June 2017.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
