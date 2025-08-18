Football Tomasson Defends Alexander Isak's Professionalism In Ongoing Liverpool Transfer Saga Jon Dahl Tomasson has defended Newcastle United's Alexander Isak against criticism regarding his professionalism during the Liverpool transfer saga. Despite speculation and an initial bid from Liverpool, Tomasson emphasises Isak's character and professionalism. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Amidst ongoing transfer rumours, Sweden's national team manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, has come to the defence of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The striker has been linked with a move away from the club, reportedly expressing interest in joining Arne Slot's Liverpool. Earlier this month, Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from the Premier League champions for Isak.

Isak chose not to participate in Newcastle's pre-season tour, citing a minor thigh injury. Instead, he trained independently with his former club, Real Sociedad. Last season, he netted 23 goals in the Premier League, second only to Mohamed Salah's 29. However, Isak missed Newcastle's opening match of the 2025-26 season against Aston Villa, which ended in a goalless draw.

Newcastle have struggled without Isak in their lineup. They have not won any of their last six Premier League matches without him (four draws and two losses), failing to score in their last four games despite having 75 shots and an expected goals (xG) tally of 9.4 during these matches. Manager Eddie Howe expressed his desire for a swift resolution to Isak's future at the club.

The ongoing transfer saga has overshadowed Newcastle's on-field performances. Many have criticised Isak's conduct during this period. However, Tomasson dismissed claims that Isak is causing disruption within the team. He described the situation as highly intricate and involving multiple parties.

Tomasson, who had a brief stint at Newcastle during the 1997-98 season, emphasised Isak's professionalism and character. "First and foremost, Alex is an extremely professional player," Tomasson told Fotbollskanalen.se. "A fantastic character and personality." He acknowledged having numerous conversations with Isak throughout this period.

The Swedish manager highlighted the complexity of such situations in football clubs. He stated that understanding the full context is crucial before making judgments about players' actions or intentions. "I am sure that it will work out in the end," Tomasson added.

Complex Dynamics in Football

Tomasson noted that football clubs often involve significant political dynamics, making it challenging to grasp the complete picture of any situation fully. Despite this complexity, he remained confident about Isak’s professionalism and integrity: "But one thing is certain: Alex is a fantastic guy and very professional."

The uncertainty surrounding Isak’s future continues to be a focal point for both fans and media alike as they await further developments regarding his potential move or continued stay at Newcastle United.